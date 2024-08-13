The rest of your Tuesday will continue to be picture-perfect. With clear skies this evening and overnight, though, temperatures will cool quickly again. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will be another great weather day. Skies will be mostly sunny, and at the very most a low-end chance for an isolated, passing shower in the afternoon and evening. Most of us will stay dry.

Highs will be warm in the low 80s, and while it will be more humid than the last couple of days, it’ll still be tolerable.

Thursday is when it’ll become noticeably more humid. Highs will be seasonable again in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday, with the humidity returning, we could see some isolated showers and storms, primarily in the second half of the day.

Friday will be quiet with a sun/cloud mix. Highs will reach the low 80s. Saturday: low 80s, partly sunny with a low-end chance for a spot shower. Sunday will be cooler with highs near 80 and there will be a few showers around. That chance lingers into Monday with highs near 80 again.