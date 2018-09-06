Storms Pushing Out the Heat and Humidity

First, record heat, coupled with oppressive humidity, made for the twenty-third day this year of 90+ heat, topping 2016’s total of 22 days.

That incredible heat and humidity is now being pushed out as a cold front has ushers in a much needed cool down.

The clashing of oppressive heat and cooler air to the north has spurred up quite a few strong to severe thunderstorms with frequent lightning and gusty winds, these will move out as early as 7PM.

A few lingering sprinkles could linger overnight, but the majority of the region will be dry into early tomorrow morning.

The cloud cover will linger, but what everyone will notice by Friday morning is the fall-like feel to the air as they walk out the door for their commute. Highs on Friday will only stretch into the 70s with dewpoints into the 50s.

The weekend keeps the cool-down with us and under mostly sunny skies, both Saturday and Sunday will feature more seasonable conditions, but late Saturday into early Sunday, overnight lows could slip into the upper 40s, making for a crisp start to Sunday.

By the afternoon, temperatures will only reach into the mid to upper 60s, maybe not the best beach day, but certainly a beautiful day for football at Gillette.

We remain cooler on Monday with scattered showers on and off through the day followed by a slight glimpse of summer-like warmth on Tuesday before we slip to much more seasonable conditions by the end of the next work week.