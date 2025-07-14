A front will move through the area Monday night and into Tuesday morning, bringing storms back into the forecast.

Although not everyone will see a storm tomorrow, there will be a good chance for a storm west of I-95 late afternoon and evening.

The main threat from these storms will be gusty winds and the potential for isolated flash flooding.

Locations that don’t see storms Monday will still have a chance for showers into Tuesday morning as the front takes its time moving out.

The heat returns by Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week.