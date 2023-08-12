Another round of storms is in the forecast overnight and into Sunday as a storm system moves over New England.

Strong to severe storms are expected, although any severe weather will be isolated as storms pass over the area.

The main threats with any severe storm will mainly be strong wind gusts in excess of 60mph, small hail, and isolated flash flooding.

Storms will start making their way into New England early Sunday morning, reaching Boston around 6 AM.

Later, storms will head towards the South Shore, Cape, and Islands, and strengthen somewhat as the sunrise heats up the atmosphere.

Once the storms move offshore, the rest of Sunday’s forecast is mostly good, with only a stray chance for a shower or storm past noontime.