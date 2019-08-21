Storms Roll In… High Humidity Too

Many of us kick off this early Wednesday morning with comfortable humidity and some sun. However, the warm front leading to the humidity surge is not far from us, and is moving into the area. The leading edge of that humid air has sparked some early morning storms across western New England, and they continue to work northeastward. The best chance for a downpour with showers/storms this morning is across northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire. Inside 495, the morning commute looks dry for most.

Another round of storms fire this afternoon and this evening, with damaging wind gusts, torrential rains and cloud to ground lightning the main threats. It’s not out of the question that a couple storms produce large hail or an isolated,brief tornado, but the risk for that is rather low across eastern New England and just a bit higher across the deep interior, from western Maine, through Southwest NH, and into western Mass.

Tomorrow is still hot and humid with temps near 90, but the storm risk isn’t as high. Just a few isolated storms pop up, and the best chance for those is south of the Pike.

The humidity crashes Friday and as we head through the weekend, we’ll catch a taste of September with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. In fact, Sunday and Monday will hold in the low 70s for highs!