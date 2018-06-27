Storms Rumble Before Heat Wave Builds In

Top 10, A+, 100%… however you want to grade yesterday, it goes without saying, it would be tough to beat. With low humidity, sun filled skies and temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s it was a beauty for sure.

Today, it’s not as picture perfect, but not bad either with highs running in the 70s to near 80, a bit of a breeze and mid to high level clouds to filtered and fade the sun at times. We stay dry through the day.

Showers start to roll in tonight with clusters of showers and storms rolling through tomorrow. With a soupy summery air mass in place tomorrow, there will be no lack of moisture for these showers and storms to fuel off of, allowing for localized downpours to be the main threat. While we could use that beneficial rain, we walk that fine line this time of year of trying to balance getting a good soaking for the lawns and gardens without getting localized street/poor drainage flooding. In locations that pick up a quick 1-2″ of rain tomorrow, expect localized street flooding to be possible.

Behind the tomorrow’s showers and storms the heat will build in. 90 degree weather prevails through the weekend into Monday with the beach the place to be to beat the heat. Sea breezes near the coast keep temps in the 80s with upper 70s to mid 80s also likely across the Cape. Humidity won’t be too bad (dews in the low 60s) Friday and Saturday, but does increase by Sunday and Monday.



I don’t see a thunder threat through the weekend and it doesn’t look like the atmosphere will be unstable enough to spark a storm until maybe a few isolated storms on Tuesday. Tough call on the 4th of July right now as it depends where a front lines up. If it’s close to us, we may spark a few scattered storms through the day. We’ll keep an eye on it and check back in on the forecast over the next few days.

@clamberton7 – twitter