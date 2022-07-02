7Weather- A cold front approaches the area today, firing up scattered storms this afternoon and into the evening.

It looks like skies slowly clear up after lunch time today. If we see some sun we likely get stronger/severe storms later today. The sun provides us with the energy needed to pop up storms as a cold front gets closer. It’s not a washout, but it’s also difficult to pinpoint where these storms pop-up.

Expect storms in the area as early as 3-4PM. There could be lingering showers/storms until midnight tonight.

Humidity drops overnight tonight! There could be lingering clouds and showers very early on the Cape tomorrow, but thing clear out by mid-day. The rest of the area starts with sunshine and highs eventually hit into the mid 80s.

Fourth of July will have fantastic weather! Humidity remains low and there will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 80s.

Today… not a good beach day, but we’ll have fantastic weather Sunday and Monday.

The weather is looking great for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular Monday night. Temperatures are near 75º at 7PM and then near 70º around sunset and through midnight. It’s dry and it will feel comfortable!