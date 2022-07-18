A mild and muggy start kicks off this Monday morning with some hazy sunshine for the start of the morning commute. Mostly cloudy skies do end up prevailing midday, into this afternoon, as scattered showers and storms also rumble through. Scattered showers develop by lunch, especially across the interior. Showers and storms become more widespread this afternoon, especially near and northwest of 495. The lowest storm chance today is across Southeast Mass.

The main risks with storms this afternoon and early this evening are localized downpours and strong wind gusts. A few storms may reach severe limits this afternoon, especially across the western part of the state. Although the risk of an isolated tornado is low, it’s non zero, so it’ll be worth watching the radar closely today for any brief spin-up that tries to get going. With such a humid airmass in place and some turning to the atmosphere, it’s something not atypical giving the set-up.

The highest rain totals also favor locations northwest of 495, where downpours are more widespread later today. Across Eastern Mass, the downpours are more hit or miss, so beneficial rains won’t be all that widespread inside 495.



As storms taper off this evening, humidity starts to fade overnight. It won’t be nearly as humid tomorrow, but it will be hot as highs head for the low 90s. In fact, the rest of the week is hot with temps in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the 7 day forecast. High humidity comes back in Wednesday night and Thursday, helping fuel scattered strong storms Thursday afternoon. Then, lower humidity slides back in Friday and Saturday, allowing for a more comfortable heat as highs still crack 90. For many towns/cities, it’ll be the first heat wave of the summer with 3+ days in a row of 90.