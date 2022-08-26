7Weather- Heads up! A line of storms moves in this afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

It is warm and muggy today. Scattered storms arrive between 1-3PM this afternoon and they will be around until 7-9PM this evening. We’ll be watching for damaging wind and hail. These storms could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

Humidity drops a bit this weekend, but you still might feel the muggy air in the morning and in the evening. Saturday has partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s inland and in the mid and upper 70s along the coast.

You can almost copy and paste that forecast into Sunday. Highs are in the low 80s inland with an onshore wind keeping the coast cooler. Both weekend days could have a spot shower inland throughout the afternoon.