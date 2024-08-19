Wet grounds kick off the day as many of us picked up rain overnight, and with showers lingering early this morning, it’ll be a damp start as we head back to work. The heaviest storms this morning are focused near the south coast, where thunderstorms drop gusty winds and localized downpours they drop a quick 1″ or so of rain.



Late morning/early afternoon, showers and storms are isolated and as some breaks of sun peek out, temps jump up to near 80 away from the immediate coast.

With such a soupy air mass in place, more widespread mid to late afternoon storms will redevelop out ahead of a cold front. Those storms will be capable of gusty winds and locally a quick 1-2″ of rain. We’ll also watch for the potential for a localized strong/severe storm capable of producing hail/damaging wind gusts.

Fortunately, the storms have some movement to them, so while localized street flooding/poor drainage flooding is possible, we won’t see a repeat of what was experienced across Long Island overnight and western CT yesterday, where locally 8-12″ fell!

Scattered showers linger tonight, into tomorrow morning, before we dry out. You’ll notice the difference in airmasses too tomorrow as cooler, lower humidity air pushes in. That’ll create a September feel to the air that lingers through Friday morning. The weather is generally great from Tuesday afternoon, through next weekend, with just a spot sprinkle/shower possible Wednesday across northern Mass/southern NH.

We’ll warm back up into the mid 80s by the weekend too. That’ll allow for a nice late August weekend for those late summer beach/pool plans.