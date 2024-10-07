After some solid weekend weather, we’ll track some showers and storms to kick off the workweek. The bulk of the action is this morning, through midday, with embedded thunderstorms producing localized downpours. Generally, any downpour is fairly quick, but I’d expect many towns/cities to pick up about 0.25-0.50″ of rain through today. Temps today will max out in the low to mid 60s. Mid to late afternoon, showers that are left over are just isolated, and a few peeks of sun are possible too.

We’ll clear out and cool down tonight as lows head back into the 40s.



The mid to late week pattern is cool, but dry with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs near 60. Patchy frost across the interior is likely Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. It’ll be milder Saturday with highs near 70.



