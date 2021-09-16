Showers and storms are fairly widespread early this morning with locally heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning as the main threats. Along the south coast, a severe thunderstorm or two is possible as a front is draped across the area. Although wet weather slows us down for the morning commute, we will see the bulk of the activity wane be midday. Although an isolated shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, most of the time will be dry. It’ll be a much cooler day vs. yesterday with temps holding near 70.





We stay near 70 tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and a spot shower.





The weekend looks mainly rain-free as an ocean storm (may have a tropical storm name) stays far enough offshore to keep the bulk of the rain and wind away from us. Rip current risk and rough surf builds at the beaches, but other than a few isolated showers, we’re not expected much out of this. Temps stay in the 70s this weekend. Humidity runs a bit high the next few days, then lowers on Sunday.





Monday – Wednesday look great.