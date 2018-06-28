Stormy Thursday, Drier & Hotter This Weekend

We started off with torrential downpours and a few thunderstorms, making for a messy morning commute.

Looking ahead to this evening’s commute, there’s still a chance for a line of storms to fire up by 5PM, but these storms will not be nearly as widespread as this morning’s soaker. Any lingering showers slide out tonight with temperatures only slipping into the 60s.

We kick off our Friday under mostly sunny skies north, a few clouds clinging SE MA, and the Cape & the Islands. Patchy fog cannot be ruled out. By Friday afternoon, under plentiful sunshine, high temperatures will stretch into the upper 80s, but if you’re trying to seek some relief from the heat, temperatures will be slightly cooler at the coastline due to an afternoon sea breeze.

The weekend is a scorcher with highs stretching well into the 90s along with the return of the humidity. The 90-degree heat sticks around into the following week, making for a 4-day heat wave upon us from Saturday through Tuesday. Most of the 7-day remains dry, but by the time Tuesday rolls around, we could see a few thunderstorms pop up by the afternoon. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer.

By Independence Day, the heat breaks with highs into the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Great for any of your outdoor plans.