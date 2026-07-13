Happy Monday! It’s a warm one out there today, but it’s not nearly as hot as it’s going to be getting this week!

First, we still have to watch out for some isolated showers, downpours or a stray thunderstorm for the rest of this evening. Otherwise, it’ll be warm but not overly humid in the 80s and eventually 70s. Overnight, we drop further to the upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be bright and sunny! However, that’s only going to aid in the heatwave.

Temperatures will quickly jump into the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday. The bigger problem is the humidity. Dew points will climb into the upper 60s, which will make it feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees in the afternoon. That’s a dangerous heat, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in air conditioning.

Wednesday morning will be incredibly warm and humid with lows only in the mid 70s. So, waking up, it’ll already feel like it’s close to 90 degrees. However, even though highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 90s again, the humidity will drop as the day goes on. So, that 95-degree high might feel more like 97 degrees. Still hot, but not as extreme as Tuesday.

There’s also a low-end chance for a spot storm anytime Wednesday, too. Thursday there will be changes! We start in the upper 60s with highs in the low 90s. However, dew points will be low and dry. What a treat! A dry heat in New England in the summer. Skies will be sunny, too, a great beach day!

Friday looks sunny and warm in the upper 80s. Humidity stays low again. There are a few storm chances this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Monday looks dry and in the low 80s. Stay tuned!