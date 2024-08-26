The nice weather we had over the weekend comes to an end Monday as a weather system moves in from southern Canada.

Although the day will start dry, by Monday afternoon Showers and storms will develop as a frontal system slides into the area.

This is a similar weather setup to what we had on August 15th, with severe weather also a possibility.

The main threats will be the potential for damaging wind and hail, as well as isolated flash flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a level 2/5 “Slight Risk”, with the expectation of at least 2 severe storms in the area.

Stay tuned for the latest from the 7Weather Team as this system moves through our area!

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox