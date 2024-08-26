The nice weather we had over the weekend comes to an end Monday as a weather system moves in from southern Canada.

Although the day will start dry, by Monday afternoon Showers and storms will develop as a frontal system slides into the area.

This is a similar weather setup to what we had on August 15th, with severe weather also a possibility.

The main threats will be the potential for damaging wind and hail, as well as isolated flash flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a level 2/5 “Slight Risk”, with the expectation of at least 2 severe storms in the area.

Stay tuned for the latest from the 7Weather Team as this system moves through our area!