The heat and humidity roared back in full force today with temperatures reaching the 90s for most of us and the humidity making it feel like the middle 90s this afternoon. We had more clouds out there today which were blown off of storms to our west. Eventually those storms will arrive here in southern New England. We could see an isolated storm until about 7 or 8pm and then they become more widespread after that. We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight, but they will (mostly) be gone by tomorrow morning… though a lingering shower is possible until about 7am.

It is possible, with the heat and humidity we had today, that some of these storms are strong or severe — especially earlier in the evening. If a storm would be strong or severe it would most likely be for the potential of damaging wind gusts. And if these storms are not severe, they will still produce heavy rain, downpours and a lot of lightning. As they saying goes, “when thunder roars, go indoors”.

Behind the storms is a wonderful air mass that will set up shop for a few days heading into the weekend. Thursday is transition day where we move from this muggy, warmer air mass to the more comfortable one. You saw above that we’ll have a few lingering showers early Thursday morning, but there will also be clouds and humidity. As the day goes on, we’ll get rid of the rain, we’ll get rid of the clouds, and we’ll get rid of the humidity. Temperatures are still pretty warm tomorrow afternoon.

Friday is an absolutely stellar day! The sun will be out in full force with straight blue skies. Temperatures will be comfortable and seasonable, climbing to the upper 70s, and humidity will be very low. This nice air mass will stick around to make for a similar Saturday, but then changes return once again for the second half of your weekend. Storms push back into the area Saturday evening and scattered showers and storms remain with us for much of Sunday. Those storms will bring the humidity back with them as well.