Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

If you didn’t get the chance to take lunch outside today, it might be a good night to grill out or grab dinner on the patio. Temperatures are warm, humidity is low, sunshine is out, and winds are rather light. Highs today were warm, hitting 90° for a few of us, but the “dry heat” made it feel not as bad. And for our coastal spots it was the sea breeze coming to our rescue.

Tomorrow will start (mostly) dry and then storms move in after the noon hour. I say mostly dry because a stray shower is possible early. That shower chance and the clouds will be a big player in the afternoon severe weather threat. If we get clouds and a few showers, there will be less energy in the atmosphere for these storms to tap into during the afternoon. If we bake in the sunshine and get some temperatures in the upper 80s, that will be more storm fuel for later on. Heat and humidity are storm fuel, and the humidity will be back again tomorrow, as well.

The most likely time to see a few storms will be about 3 to 9 pm. As mentioned, some of these could be strong and possibly severe. That severe risk (yellow) includes most of New England. Notice we’re on the lower end of the severe weather spectrum, but far from zero. As these storms develop, the most likely impact would be strong wind gusts. Large hail is second place, if you will, in terms of severe weather threat. While the possibility of a tornado is low, it is certainly not zero. While heavy rain/downpours and lightning are not criteria for severe weather, they’ll also be a player tomorrow. Poor draining roads will likely see some localized flooding if the downpours persist.

Once the storms exit, we’re smooth sailing for the rest of the week. Thursday still looks pretty hot but mostly dry. There’s about a 10% chance of a pop up shower but the majority of us will stay dry. If you’ve been suffering with the summer heat, we get our first long break from the heat after that. Friday begins the cool down with less humid air. From there we’ll spend the weekend and the first part of next week with highs holding in the 70s!