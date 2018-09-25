Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

After a soggy Tuesday with light to moderate rain basically all day, the rain will finally be wrapping up overnight tonight. While we won’t be totally dry, it will be much less than what we saw today and not a washout like today was. As temperatures and humidity rise for Wednesday it will feel more summer like. With the increase in heat and humidity, there is a chance that a few of the storms tomorrow could be on the strong to possibly severe side. For that reason, the National Weather Service has us under a slight risk of severe weather.

Below is a snapshot of the timing of tomorrow’s storm chance. We could see a few downpours and rumbles of thunder early in the morning, but the bulk of the day will be dry, warm, and muggy, with just a passing shower from time to time. Depending how much sunshine breaks through the clouds tomorrow will really dictate our chances of strong storms late evening and early overnight.