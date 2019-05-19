Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday Afternoon

The threat for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon will mainly be northwest of Boston (“slight” risk -yellow). That doesn’t mean we won’t see a strong to severe storm in the “marginal” area, but the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail are mainly for the “slight” area in yellow.

Slight Category- Scattered severe storms.

Marginal Category- Isolated severe storms.

The window for strong to severe storms is 3-9 PM Monday.

A spot shower is possible in the morning. It will be cloudy with patchy fog, and it will also feel muggy.

The sun comes out mid-day, and temperatures jump into the 80s. After 3 PM we will start to see some storms pop-up storms.

The chance for scattered storms continues through 9 PM.

We’re in the clear after 11 PM Monday. Skies gradually clear and the threat for severe weather ends.

Tuesday and Wednesday are mild and breezy with temps in the mid 60s.