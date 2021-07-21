Another nice day on tap for today. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and those hazy, smoky skies once again. The warmth and humidity though will provide fuel for strong to severe storms later today as a cold front sweeps through.

Just about everyone has the chance of seeing a strong to severe storm later today. The most likely area is along and south of the Mass Pike (yellow). Still possible but less likely north of the Mass Pike (green).

The main threat with the storms will be strong wind, large hail, and downpours. Thankfully these storms will move along faster than they have in the last few weeks but still have the potential to drop a lot of water. Unfortunately that heavy rain in the wrong spots will likely cause issues and I think we’ll see some flash flooding reports again tonight. Otherwise, we’ll be watching the potential of large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Storms will push in to our far western spots around 2-3:00, metro Boston around 5:00 give or take, and exit between 7-8:00 tonight. Below is a rough snapshot of the storm timeline starting at noon today.

Once the storms move out today, that cold front will set up a beautiful few days to round out the weekend and kick off the weekend!

Thursday: Low humidity, mostly sunny, 78°

Friday: Partly cloudy, spot PM shower possible, 77°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, 78° inland — cooler coast.