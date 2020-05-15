Strong to Severe Storms This Evening, Nice Weekend Ahead

7Weather- A Tornado WATCH is in effect for much of Massachusetts and New Hampshire until 10pm Friday. A line of storms begins to push in between 7-9pm. Some of these thunderstorms will be severe, and capable of producing large hail, damaging wind, and an isolated tornado.

A Tornado Watch means that we are WATCHING for the potential of rotating storms. We have all the ingredients in the atmosphere to produce an isolated tornado, so we will continue to monitor the storms as they roll in.

The main line of thunderstorms begins to push into southern New Hampshire and northern Worcester County between 7-8 PM. It quickly continues to move south and east, with the main line arriving around 9 PM for the North Shore, Boston, and Worcester. Strong storms then make it into southeast Massachuetts around 10 PM. Even through SE Mass is not under the Tornado Watch, there is still the potential for strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

The severe threat begins to die down by 11 PM, and then we are left with lingering showers for a couple of hours.

After that line pushes out, we are in the clear, and the weekend is looking great!

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with mild morning temperatures. Highs reach into the low 70s. Areas along the coast hit highs early around 11 AM- 12PM, and then a sea breeze drops temperatures into the 50s for the rest of the day.

Sunday has an onshore breeze, so coastal areas stay cooler. Inland highs reach into the mid and upper 60s.