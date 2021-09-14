A warm front lifts through the area tonight, brining back humid and warm air. Most of the daylight hours are dry tomorrow, and highs reach into the mid 80s. A cold front starts to push in tomorrow evening, brining in showers and storms. Storms move into southern NH between 5-8 PM tomorrow, and then slowly move south into Worcester & Boston and fall apart between 8-11 PM.

Areas within the yellow “slight” risk above have the potential to see scattered severe storms with the main concerns being strong wind and heavy rain that could lead to street flooding. There could be an isolated storm that produces hail, and we can’t rule out the chance of an isolated tornado.

It looks like the severe weather threat ends as we approach midnight. This cold front is expected to stall over us, so there will be scattered showers that redevelop overnight.

There could be a few, light showers lingering Thursday morning. As that front slowly pushes south, it looks like showers redevelop once again. The best chance of rain Thursday afternoon will be areas along and south of the Pike. It will still feel a bit muggy and highs reach into the low 70s.

There will be spotty showers around Friday, especially throughout the first part of the day. It won’t be heavy rain, just some light showers. Saturday starts with lots of clouds, and then skies gradually clear. Highs reach into the upper 70s inland, and an onshore breeze keeps the coast in the low 70s.