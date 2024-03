Behind this morning’s storm, winds are expected to pick up Monday with a Wind Advisory in effect the whole day.

Gusts Monday morning will start around 30-35mph and could reach up to 50mph during the afternoon.

These high wind gusts could lead to isolated tree damage and power outages as a result.

Temperatures Monday are expected to be in the 40s, but with the wind factored in, it’ll feel like the 20s and 30s most of the day.