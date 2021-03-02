Strong Winds, Bitter Air

Damaging gusts continue this morning after whipping winds were fierce through the overnight hours. As wind gusts peaked past 50mph for many, scattered tree damage and power outages became more widespread through Southern New England. Unfortunately, the strong winds continue into this afternoon with a wind advisory in place until 3pm.

Wind chills start this morning below zero for many and only improve to about 10 degrees this afternoon as highs recover into the mid to upper 20s.

Fortunately this wind tonight and tomorrow won’t be as strong, but will still be active, gusting 20-30mph. The big difference tomorrow will be a bump up in temps as afternoon highs run into the mid 40s under a partly sunny sky. The chillier air builds back in toward the end of the week, however, it’ll stay dry with sunshine winning out. Overall, a good pattern to get that car washed and all shined up.

The longer range pattern does favor some milder air moving back in next week with 50s highly likely mid to late week.