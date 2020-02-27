Strong Winds Tonight, Turning Colder Into the Weekend

Today, we saw high temperatures climb just ahead of noon as sunshine emerged after such a wet start to our Thursday. The system that brought soaking rain for the early morning commute pushed north, allowing for the strong winds to wrap around the backside of the system and usher in a cool down.

Strong wind gusts were felt region-wide, some gusts exceeding 55 MPH.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 8PM tonight for most of the Bay State and southern New England. However, Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket are under the Wind Advisory through 6AM Friday. The main impacts are for gusts up to 50 MPH, enough to bring down trees and power lines.

Friday features mostly sunny skies, but it will still be windy. Highs will stretch close to 40°. Slightly colder conditions move in for the weekend with highs only into the low to mid 30s.

This cool down looks to be short-lived as temperatures moderate back to near 50° Monday, 60° Tuesday, and remaining into the upper 50s to low 60s through midweek. These warmer conditions will be met with rounds of showers, starting Tuesday evening and continuing into early Thursday (similar to the pattern we just saw this past week).