We did some nice melting today with the mild temperatures and the stronger sun angle. You might have noticed or felt the stronger sun angle the last few weeks, it’s really making progress. Even days with cooler temperatures, the sun has been adding some “warmth” when you’re outside. The sun angle today is equivalent to what it is in mid September! So with the stronger sun, the melting will continue Friday and Saturday with not only lots of sun overhead, but mild temperatures too.

The sun will be out in full force both tomorrow and Saturday, before giving way to cloud cover once again on Sunday.

Not only will the sun stick around the next two days, but the mild air will too. In fact, Saturday will probably feel quite warm! Temperatures tomorrow are a touch cooler than today, but still nice for this time of year — pretty close to the average high of 41°. Saturday, however, a surge of warmth will push numbers close to 50° in the afternoon! Changes are in store for Sunday though, with clouds and snow showers back in the forecast.