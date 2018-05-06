Happy Sunday Everyone!

Yesterday was certainly the better of the two weekend days with a good deal of sunshine and temps in the 70’s, but as we all know, Spring in New England can turn on a dime! The good news is that much of today we’ll only be dealing with a few sprinkles and showers around the Boston Metro area as we find ourselves “Stuck In The Middle” of two systems with showers to the north of us and showers to the south…cue that great song by “Stealers Wheel!”

Temps today will remain in the low 60’s with lots of clouds and a few sprinkles for today’s Walk For Hunger in Boston.

Our luck in Boston runs out later this afternoon as low pressure south of New England tracks closer to the area with showers becoming more numerous as we head into the evening and early night-time hours. Temps will also drop back a bit as winds become more onshore…lows tonight fall into the mid to upper 40’s with showers ending late.

Showers will be off shore by Monday AM’s commute but we’ll still be dealing with some leftover clouds and a few areas of patchy fog. Conditions will improve by the afternoon with temps breaking into the low 60’s inland, mid 50’s along the coast thanks to a cool breeze (off the Ocean) out of the northeast.

High pressure settles into the area during the day Monday and sticks around through much of the work week delivering a good amount of sunshine and dry conditions. Temps reach the low 70’s inland by the middle of the week, cooler along the coast with a wind off the water.

Have a great day!

David

