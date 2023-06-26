Editor’s Note….Tonight’s blog has been written by meteorological intern Tyler Hughes. ~JR

We’ve been starting to sound a bit like a broken record in the weather department – and the pattern we’re stuck in has no sign of retreating, at least for the rest of this week (I plead the fifth on the upcoming holiday… until tomorrow). Today saw some scattered thunderstorms roll through the area, and storms will continue overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Those showers and storms will thin out a bit throughout the morning, and we should be able to squeak out a few dry hours in the early afternoon tomorrow. Scattered showers will make a reappearance in the evening as a low pressure system centered over upstate New York continues to spin some moisture into our area.

Looking ahead through the workweek, this pattern of showers sticks around, becoming more and more isolated toward the end of the week. I think Friday could stay dry for some, with just a spot shower here and there.

The key takeaway: none of these days are a washout! I wouldn’t necessarily cancel plans, but you might want to take an umbrella with you throughout the week.

So, what the heck is with this pattern the past few weeks? The key is a dip in the jet stream over New England, and a robust area of high pressure to our east that keeps this dip in the jet stream from progressing like it normally would. Not only has this resulted in unsettled conditions on the east coast, but the subsequent high pressure to our west is the cause of record heat and lack of rainfall there.

The other bad news about this pattern is that the humidity is here to stay as well – with dewpoints well into the 60s and even approaching 70 through the end of the week. This is well into what I’d consider the “muggy” category.

A side effect of the humidity is that you may see a bit of patchy fog each morning this week, as well.

Again, take the threatening-looking lightning bolts on the 7-day with a grain of salt – the risk for storms each day is scattered at best, and these are by no means all-day events. This goes for the forseeable future… until our “June gloom” pattern decides to break.

Have a great night!

-Tyler