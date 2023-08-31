Feel the difference? It’s hard not to notice this morning as fresh northwesterly winds usher in much lower humidity and slightly cooler air. Highs today bounce back into the mid 70s with dew points crashing into the 40s. Dry air wins out through the day with just some mid to high level clouds streaming in along the south coast. The risk of rip currents as well as larger waves will be along the coast the next couple of days thanks to Hurricane Franklin still sending back swells.

The Fall freshies are with us tonight as temps crash back in the upper 40s and low 50s under a mainly clear sky.

A gorgeous day sets up tomorrow with tons of sun and low humidity. Highs rebound into the mid to upper 70s.

Full on summer mode is on for the weekend as temps warm up through Labor Day. While it’ll be a bit cooler at the coast, it’ll still be plenty warm enough for the beaches. Enjoy!

It certainly would have been nice to have more 7 days forecasts this summer, like the upcoming one we have upcoming now. We’ll close the books on meteorological summer after today (June – August) as the 2nd wettest on record in Boston and Worcester as well as a bit cooler than average in Boston.





