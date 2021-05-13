Stunning Spring Sun

Catch that sunrise this morning? It was a beauty for sure with clear skies and very little wind. It was also a bit cool too with overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 30s in some of the colder suburbs. That sunshine will warm us up quickly today as temps surge to near 70. While we’ll have some scattered patches of cumulus clouds in the mix this afternoon, I do not expect any spotty showers to develop today.

While we don’t catch any drops today, we will catch some drops tomorrow. Not many, in fact, it’ll be just like yesterday as a few spotty, brief showers in the mix. The bulk of the day is dry and mild with highs in the mid 70s. A few pop up showers are possible over the weekend too, but they be few and far between Saturday afternoon. A slightly better chance of a passing shower or two on Sunday. Temps over the weekend run in the low 70s. Again, much of the time is dry, so enjoy!