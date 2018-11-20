Sub-Zero Wind Chills Thanksgiving Day

7Weather- Thanksgiving Day will be cold across New England, with sub-zero wind chills across the region.

Are you planning on attending a high school football game on Thanksgiving morning? It will be sunny, cold and windy! Temperatures will be close to 10 degrees and it will feel like the negatives across the area.

Later in the afternoon temperatures reach into the upper teens and low 20s with wind chill values in the single digits. By dinner time we drop back down into the teens but it will continue to feel colder with breezy conditions.

The record high temperature in Boston for Thanksgiving Day is 24º, which we could tie or beat. The record low is 11º and we are forecasting a low of 12º. We are possibly looking at a record breaking Turkey Day.

Bundle up for Black Friday shopping! Whether you’re going out Thursday night or Friday morning, it’s going to be cold in the low teens with wind chills close to 0 degrees. Highs will only make into the upper 20s but it won’t be as windy in the afternoon.