7Weather- We’ll have subzero wind chills today, but it won’t be as cold to end the weekend on Sunday. Up next we’re looking as rain/snow and wind Sunday night into Monday.

Let’s start with the rest of today. We’ll continue to have clear skies and feels like temperatures improve at least a little bit into the afternoon. Grab all the of layers if you have dinner plans this evening. Wind chills will be at -5º to -10º.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend! Yes, it starts cold in the single digits and teens, but we get into the mid and upper 20s in the afternoon.

The key to the 20s “not feeling so bad” is not having any wind around, and that’ll be the case tomorrow afternoon.

MESSY MIX SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY MORNING:

Snow Forecast:

This snow will fall from 2-7AM Monday. We’ll see a changeover to a wintry mix, and then eventually rain. If you’re not up early enough you might miss these snow totals with the rain washing out some of the accumulation.

Coating -2″: Areas north and west of 128 and inside of I-495. Some locations in this range: Methuen, Billerica, Stow, Ashland, Northbridge, Douglas

2-4″ (light blue): Parts of Worcester & Middlesex Counties. Some locations in this range: Nashua, Pepperell, Sterling, Worcester, Southbridge

4-6″ (darker blue): Northern Worcester County and parts of Cheshire & Hillsboro Counties. Some locations: Keene, Garner, Barre, Athol