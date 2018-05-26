Memorial Day Weekend is known to many as the “unofficial start to summer.” Today (and yesterday), Mother Nature was supporting that theory. It’s days like today that any type of sea breeze that may develop is welcome relief! No sea breeze today… Even the coastline made it into the upper 80s, some low 90s on the board too:

But now we take a “summah break” for the rest of the holiday weekend. Cooler air is moving in on us now. In fact, between 6-8pm tonight most spots dropped by about 20 degrees! Many of us may have technical highs into the 60s for tomorrow, but that will happen just after midnight tonight. The cooler air continues to invade tonight, and through the day tomorrow we’ll stay in the low to mid 50s. That’s a HUGE difference from today. Plus, we have some chilly light showers in store for much of the day. If you’re running the “Run to Remember” half-marathon tomorrow – don’t worry… This will not be a repeat of the marathon. How does half as many miles, and 1/10th of the rain we saw on that day sound? Better cooler weather to run in than heat like today!

There is improvement in store for the Memorial Day holiday. Temps inland may make it into the low 70s with peeks of sunshine… but with a NE wind still with us, the coastal locations will be closer to 60° for highs on Monday. It does also look much drier than tomorrow, with just a 20% chance of a spot shower.

This is just a little “summah break” (hence the title of my blog), as summer resumes on Tuesday. Enjoy your weekend! – Breezy