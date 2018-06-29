Summah Sizzler!

OK Folks (especially for those of you who loathe winter), this is your pattern! Check out the next 7 days across New England…



Feeling Hot Hot Hot! Perhaps more importantly…..no washouts on that 7-day forecast either. So while it will be quite hot inland for the next several days for outdoor activities, other than a rogue storm or 2 on late Wednesday afternoon, we should be good to go. There will be some differences in temperature between the coast and inland thanks to the location of our High Pressure. For example..



High temps tomorrow are hot……even at the coast (Cape, you don’t count), thanks to a healthy southwest breeze. Sunshine for all. Now check out Sunday’s high temps as winds shift from the southwest to the east (onshore)…



The hottest air is well inland. In fact, I think temps on the North/South Shores as well as Boston could find their way into the upper 70s by late Sunday afternoon! But fear not Heat Misers…..that heat will be back near the coast by Monday and certainly on Tuesday.

As for the heat, take it easy, drink plenty of fluids and limit outdoor exercise to early/late day. As for you Cold Misers, the heat is with us until next weekend. Hang in there, winter is coming…..in about 5 months.

~JR