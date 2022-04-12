Despite the cloudy and rainy start today, we had a gorgeous afternoon shape up with sunshine and temperatures pushing 70°! We’ll be back to the upper 60s tomorrow with a partly cloudy sky. There is a warm front north of us that will keep the rain in northern New England and southern New England on the warm side of the front.

While that warm front is our friend tomorrow giving us another warm day, it will be the thorn in the forecast for the day on Thursday. The front will slowly sag south Wednesday night and in doing so will touch of a few widely scattered showers Wednesday night.

There’s good news and bad news with Thursday’s forecast. The good news is despite the rain chances, much of the day will be dry. The rain chances will bookend the day with a few showers in the morning and a few more later in the evening.

The bad news is it’s going to be a drastic difference in temperatures depending on the placement of the front. North of it, we’ll have a northeast wind off the water and a chilly spring day with temperatures near 50 degrees, if not even the upper 40s for places like the Seacoast of New Hampshire and Cape Ann.