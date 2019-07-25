Summer Beauty Continues…

The beautiful weather we saw yesterday, filtered into today and will continue into our Friday.

If you’re heading to Fenway as the Red Sox host the Yankees, it’s looking comfortable and clear for this evening’s game.

We’re tracking another great night to turn off the air conditioning and open the windows with overnight lows into the upper 50s to low 60s (along with low humidity).

The humidity holds off on Friday with highs into the low to mid 80s inland, slightly cooler at the coast due to a seabreeze.

A spot sprinkle cannot be ruled out through our Friday afternoon, especially inland.

Very similar to Friday, Saturday features another day into the 80s, with another a few spotty sprinkles developing by the afternoon hours…overall, the weekend will be dry, so I wouldn’t cancel any of your outdoor plans.

The International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere is back in town this weekend and it looks like a picture perfect weekend for it. It will be a tad more muggy by Sunday with a few more clouds, though.

The heat and humidity return by the start of the work week, with highs into the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday…scattered showers and storms return midweek, followed by a cool down by Thursday.