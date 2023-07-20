Whoa! How about that start to the day this morning! Temps and humidity down a few notches and it feels great. In Boston, the dew point has slid to 59, one of the lowest readings we’ve have over the last month. In addition, temps inland feel back into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight, allowing for a very comfy feel to the air to kick off this Thursday morning.



The lower humidity will last into the afternoon with highs running 80-85 away from the beaches and 75-80 close to the coast. Overall, with a mix of clouds and sun and the less humidity air, we’re in store for a beauty of a summer’s day.

Now the question… can we keep this pattern around? In short, the 7 day forecast does offer more nice weather, but not every day.



Tomorrow, humidity ramps back up with more clouds in the mix. Temps hold near 80 with dew points push up into the mid to upper 60s. That higher humidity, combined with a disturbance moving in from the west, will create the opportunity for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The highest chance for storms in the afternoon will be deep inland, with storms most likely across eastern Mass late-day/evening.

That system drags across southern New England Friday night, trying to push most of the instability east of us by Saturday. Although a spot shower/storm can’t be ruled out Saturday, the bulk of the day should turn out to be dry with temps in the low to mid 80s. Sunday looks gorgeous, with highs in the mid 80s, lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. Copy and paste that into Monday.

Next week overall looks decent too as we heat up. Mid to upper 80s rule mid week with a run into the 90s possible late week. From time to time, the chance for some summer storms show up, but it doesn’t look nearly as wet as the recent run we’ve just had.