We’ll, it certainly was an active day yesterday as the scattered thunderstorms that did form had quite a bit of cloud to ground lightning, heavy rains and some hail. While not all towns/cities were hit, the ones that were saw some wild weather for an hour or two.



Fortunately, the heavy storms are behind us now as we kick off this Tuesday morning on the quiet side, aside from some patch dense fog. That fog burns off by mid morning and with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, it’ll be a nice afternoon to hit the pools or the beach with the kids if you have the day off and they’re on the tail end of summer vacation. If you district is back to school, it’ll be a nice afternoon for the kids on the playgrounds or ball fields. High range from the low to mid 80s inland to the 70s at the coast with an onshore breeze there.

Tonight, temps stay in the 60s as some higher humidity sticks around. While most of the overnight is dry, we’ll likely track some isolated to scattered showers early tomorrow morning as a bit of a disturbance moves through. Once those early morning showers push offshore, breaks of sunshine send temps into the mid 80s to near 90 as dew points head for near 70. With the summer heat/humidity in full swing tomorrow, and a cold front approaching from the northwest, scattered storms are likely in the afternoon and early evening.

That front means business too as the drop in humidity and temps is substantial, yielding a mid to late September feel to the air for Thursday and Friday.

What about Labor Day Weekend? Looks seasonable, near 80. As of now, the highest chance for scattered showers/storm runs in here late Saturday/Saturday night.