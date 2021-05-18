Summer Builds In

While temps headed to just shy of 80 inland yesterday, the numbers back tracked at the coast as temps fell from the 70s, into 60s as chilly ocean air moved in. This time of year, it’s all about the wind direction and the wind direction today is out of the west to northwest. It’ll be strong enough too, that the sea breeze will not kick in. With that said, Boston has a good shot at hitting 80 this afternoon under a partly sunny sky. That 81 for a forecasted high will be the warmest day since September 28th.

Aside from a spot shower or thunderstorm this afternoon/evening, much of the time will be rain-free. Additionally, only about 10-20% of us will even catch that spot shower or storm. That means over the next several days, those freshly planted gardens will need you to water them.

The overall pattern from mid-week, into the weekend supports 80s inland and 70s at the coast. Scattered shower/thunder chances will be higher Saturday vs. Sunday but limited for much of the workweek.