Summer officially arrives at 10:42pm Friday and the first weekend of summer looks to deliver the heat, especially Sunday. As we work into early next week the heat cranks up thanks to the jet stream buckling in a way that pushes the heat into the Northeast:

Tuesday looks to be the hottest of the bunch with temps getting close to 100!

Those are temps not the heat index (which factors the humidity). When doing that, you have the potential for extreme heat:

Certainly a very summery pattern for a few days but before that heat arrives on Sunday afternoon, we have a delightful Saturday on tap…something that hasn’t happened in quite some time! In fact, this will be the first Saturday since March 15th, where Boston is dry all day!

The day features sunshine, low humidity and much less wind than we saw on Friday. Local sea breezes likely to develop by afternoon:

Sunday will open up with clouds and even a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

These storms are tied to a warm front that will be moving through New England early in the day but the front will clear the region by midday and afternoon. Look for partial sunshine to develop and continue through the remainder of the day. The front will deliver the heat and humidity tho. Afternoon temps likely to soar into the low 90s for many cities and towns:

Other than the morning clouds and potential showers on Sunday, some good beach weather this weekend:

Use the sunscreen and enjoy Summer, a fav for many people! ;o)

~JR