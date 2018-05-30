Summer Fades Into Spring

Ma Nature bringing the heat yesterday with a couple of towns cracking the 90 degree mark. Even in Boston, temps surged into the mid 80s before fading back into the 70s with a sea breeze. Today will be noticeably as highs stick near 65 at the coast, while rise into the mid to upper 70s inland. All and all, more Spring-like than Summer-Like today. The mugginess we had yesterday also takes a back seat to dew points in the 50s.



The rain chances are rather low the next couple of days with the best chance for a shower tomorrow across the interior. PM storms are possible late-day northwest of 495 Friday and scattered showers are fair game everywhere on Saturday. Over the weekend, we’ll turn cooler too as Saturday reaches the 70s mid to late morning, then fades back into the 50s and 60s late in the day. Sunday is cool, but possibly dry. Temps stick near 60 on Sunday.



Humidity comes back Friday into early Saturday, but overall, the next couple of days are comfortable.

Enjoy this afternoon.

@clamberton7 – twitter