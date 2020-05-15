Summer Feel Fuels Strong Storms

After a batch of morning rain pushes offshore, breaks of sun emerge mid morning, through mid afternoon, launching temperatures away from the coast into the 70s to lower 80s! Add in a more humid feel to the air, and a touch of summery weather is upon us today. Unfortunately, it’s the warmth and humidity that aid in developing quite a bit of instability this afternoon. Isolated strong storms develop between 4-7pm, then a main line of rain and thunderstorms slides through from 8-11pm from northwest to southeast.

The combination of the instability, and strong winds aloft that change direction as you go up in the atmosphere, will provide the set-up needed to develop strong to severe thunderstorms. The main risk with these storms are damaging wind gusts and quarter-sized hail and even an isolated tornado. The highest risk of that is in the “enhanced” area below, with a lower chance of severe storms across Southeast Mass.

Storms clear the coast overnight and we dry out for the weekend. Temps tomorrow rebound to near 70 by midday, but an abrupt east wind kicks in tomorrow afternoon, dramatically dropping temps in eastern Mass back into the 50s.

Sunday is a decent finish to the weekend with temps in the 60s under a cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Rain and gusty east wind settles in Monday into Tuesday morning.