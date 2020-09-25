Summer Feel to First Weekend of Fall

The warmth we felt the last two days will continue into this weekend, making it feel more like summer than the first weekend of fall.

Before we jump into the weekend forecast, for your Friday evening plans, it’s a great evening for outdoor dining with temperatures sliding back into the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low 70s inland through dinner time and late evening. A breeze begins to shift from east to southeast later this evening before moving directly out of the south overnight.

Overnight into Saturday morning, expect some areas of patchy fog and low clouds with lows only into the 50s.

We start off with some clouds Saturday morning, which break apart by midday, giving some peeks of sun through the early afternoon before some more clouds slide in by the evening. Highs on Saturday stretch to around 80, with slightly cooler temperatures along the Cape due to the southerly breeze.

Sunday, highs will be a touch warmer than Saturday, under partly cloudy skies. We’re also tracking higher dewpoints for the second half of the weekend, so it will feel a bit more muggy Sunday afternoon.

If the words, “summer-feel” and “muggy” have you thinking of a beach day on either weekend days, then here’s the forecast for your beach excursion:

Late Sunday into Monday is when we finally see some rain in the forecast, which is much-needed rain, since the last time we’ve seen measurable rainfall in Boston was September 10th, over two weeks ago!

Shower chances linger into Tuesday and Wednesday, so we have an unsettled pattern through midweek, turning seasonable and drier by the end of the week.