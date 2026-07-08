After a soaking Tuesday, it’s been a beautiful, comfortable, and relatively average Wednesday for July in Southern New England!

Highs were in the upper 70s and low 80s today– in the neighborhood of average for this time of year. As for tonight? Temperatures will fall back into the 60s, but not farther thanks to warmer air that will start moving into the region tomorrow.

In fact, tomorrow will be both hotter and more humid. Highs temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s along the coast, and upper 80s and low 90s inland. With the humidity (dew point values in the 60s and low 70s), it’ll feel like the low to mid 90s at times. Make sure you’re staying hydrated if you’re planning to be out and about (that includes those going to Boston Stadium for the final World Cup match in Foxboro as France takes on Morocco), make sure you’re hydrating nice and early on.

While most of the day stays dry, we do have a chance of an isolated shower, or even a stray thunderstorm in the second half of the day. The chance is rather slim, but not something to ignore.

The chance of a shower/storm goes up on Friday, though still, not by much. Friday will once again be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and as a cold front presses into Southern New England later in the day we could see a few shower and a storm or two, largely before 9 PM.

Things improve greatly for the weekend! We’ll still stay near, if not slightly above average both days. Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s, with 70s temperatures along the coast. We may see an isolated shower in the morning, but most of the day stays dry and humidity stays low.

Sunday will be dry and mostly sunny. Once again, we’ll have temperatures in the low to mid 80s, with the 70s for the coast. Humidity stays low once again. Looking like a great weekend so far!

We’ll warm up again starting on Monday!