Summer Hanging On

Patchy low clouds and fog kick off the day before sunshine breaks out and temps jump up, well into the 80s this afternoon. It’ll be a touch cooler at the coast, mid to upper 70s, but overall, a solid beach and pool day. Tomorrow, the pattern is very similar.

A few scattered showers and isolated storms rumble through Thursday, with the highest chance near and south of the Mass Pike. Once the cold front comes through, the humidity drops off big time, falling from a tropical feel to a crisp, autumn air mass in place. Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers arrive by Sunday afternoon.