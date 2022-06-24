We have another comfortable day on tap for your Friday. It’s very similar to yesterday — if you could take yesterday and add 2 or 3 degrees, that’s your forecast for today.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and a few very widely isolated showers may drop out of those clouds. Like yesterday, those that saw a shower know it was a quick 5-10 minute deal and then were right back into the sunshine.

Then this weekend is all about the heat. Many of us just away from the water will have 90s back both Saturday and Sunday.

After last weekend’s cool and cloudy weather, it’s a perfect weekend to hit the beach! Just remember lots of sunscreen. The sun is as strong as it gets so sunburn can happen in just 15-20 minutes.