Summer Heat Isn’t Gone Yet

Hopefully you got outside today to enjoy the quiet, comfortable weather. After a day in the 70s we’re back to the 80s on Sunday and 90 on Monday! So the unofficial end to summer will feel like the middle of summer. But Monday isn’t our only shot at adding a tally to the 90 degree count for 2018. In the next seven days, we could potentially add three, and surpass the hot summer of 2016 where we piled up 22 days in the 90s!

Aside from the heat, there aren’t a lot of GREAT rain chances ahead. Our best chances will be late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday and again late Thursday into Friday. But through the Labor Day weekend most will stay dry. There is the smallest chance of a shower on Monday as the heat and humidity builds in. It’s not a great chance, but the most likely area for this will be our northwest spots. But again, this is far from a guarantee.

A little further away from home, we’re also watching what is now Tropical Storm Florence. From last night, there have been a few changes to the forecast. As far as strength, it is now expected to stay as a Tropical Storm for the next five days versus becoming a Category 1 hurricane. The not as pleasant news is the models bring it a bit further west, i.e. toward the US mainland. However, the models still keep this thing WAY off the coast right now, but it is worth watching over the next few days.