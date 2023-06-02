High heat made it in for many locations away from the coastline yesterday as inland temps soared into the lower 90s. While it was cooler at the coast, temps were still well into the 70s and 80s,allowing for a great beach day overall.

Today, temps will be similar, 80s near the coast, low 90s inland. The difference today, more clouds build and scattered showers and storms break out this afternoon. After noon, scattered storms start to break out across the interior. Those storms will be most numerous inland early to mid afternoon. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm east of I-95 is highest late afternoon/early this evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected, although one or two storms could produce strong wind gusts and small hail. Localized downpours and lightning will generally be the main risks with storms. The steering winds that guide these storms are light, so slow moving downpours could produce localized street flooding.

As a cold front swings through this evening, scattered showers are possible tonight. The big change is going to be the winds kicking in out of the northeast, driving in chillier ocean air. Temps by daybreak tomorrow are back in the low 50s. We’ll start tomorrow off with scattered light showers and gusty winds. Showers are more sporadic midday/afternoon tomorrow, allowing for some dry breaks, but it will be cool and windy with highs stuck in the 50s. The highest winds will be across the Cape and Islands with gusts 30-40mph there. That includes for the Best Buddies ride. Plan on temps in the 50s, gusty northeast winds and scattered light showers.

Sunday, the wind and chilly air remain. There’s still some question how far west the shield of rain makes it off the ocean storm to our east. Right now, the highest rain risk is across eastern Mass with lower rain chances across interior New England.

Next week is unsettled at times with scattered afternoon showers from time to time. Highs hold in the 60s through mid-week, but no day looks like a washout.