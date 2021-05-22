Summer Heat This Weekend Along With An Isolated Thunderstorm

This weekend, we’re tracking the heat building in along with the humidity. Sunday looks to be the hotter and more humid of the two weekend days.

Sunday also looks to bring our first 90° day of the year, a couple weeks ahead of schedule.

With the heat, we also see the possibility for some thunderstorms both weekend days. As for the timing, it’s closer to sunset for Saturday, while Sunday is late afternoon into the early evening as a cold front dives south.

For southern NH, it will be mid-afternoon for the thunderstorm threat Sunday, closer to dinner time along the Mass Pike and Boston, ahead of sunset for areas farther southeast.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our area under a marginal risk, 1 out of the 5 on the severe risk scale, for Sunday afternoon with the main threats being gusty to damaging gusts. Be weather aware for your outdoor plans tomorrow afternoon and evening.

With the dose of summer heat this weekend, the Atlantic Hurricane Season is ahead of schedule, too. The first storm of the season has formed northeast of Bermuda, Subtropical Storm Ana. The storm does not pose any threat to southern New England as the storm will remain over open ocean waters. This is the 7th season in a row that we have a storm form ahead of June 1st, the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The cold front clears the region for Monday, dropping temperatures to near seasonable highs and much more comfortable dewpoints.

Tuesday is also a nice day ahead of next warm-up. Wednesday brings our next chance at hitting 90° and an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon, otherwise the rest of the 7-day looks dry. Highs return to the 70s to end the week.