Today was another beautiful day across the region with highs into the low 80s into interior southern NH and north central MA, otherwise upper 60s to mid to upper 70s closer to the coastline due to the onshore breeze.

The beautiful weather continues this evening for your outdoor plans. If you’re heading to the WooSox game, temperatures will be in the low 70s around first pitch under mainly clear skies.

Even outdoor dining looks great with temperatures inland into the 70s, upper 60s at the coast ahead of sunset.

Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures slipping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs stretching into the 80s away from the South Coast and the Cape and Islands where it will likely be in the 70s due to the SW wind.

The weekend brings the summer heat with our first 90° day of the year possible for Sunday. Both weekend days bring a chance for a few storms in the evening, so just be weather aware if you are outdoors either weekend day (and also don’t forget that sunscreen!).

Not only will the temperature be climbing through the weekend, the dewpoint will be on the upward trend, feeling more muggy by Sunday.

Speaking of that summer heat this weekend, we’re also keeping an eye on the tropcis. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially kicks off on June 1st, but we already have a cluster of thunderstorms over the open Atlantic that will likely become our first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm doesn’t pose a risk to the east coast as we will meander out to sea, but could bring some battering surf, heavy rain and wind to Bermuda.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) just released the seasonal outlook for this upcoming Atlantic hurricane season (June 1st – November 30th).

The average number of named storms and hurricanes has also been updated earlier this year with the new climate normal.

Forecasters at NOAA predict a 60% chance for an above average Atlantic hurricane season, but they do not predict it to reach historic levels like last year’s hurricane season. However, that doesn’t mean we let our guard down — now is a good time to have a plan and to be prepared ahead of the hurricane season.

Back to our 7-day forecast, after the heat over the weekend, we’re back to near 70, which is close to near normal for this time of year. Then, temperatures jump to around 90° again by Wednesday which also features a chance for some thunderstorms in the evening.